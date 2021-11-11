Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $14.89 Million Stock Position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,277 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of REGENXBIO worth $14,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 5,163.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 4,796.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO stock opened at $37.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.99. REGENXBIO Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.97.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 44.70% and a negative net margin of 228.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other REGENXBIO news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $2,172,414.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,233 shares of company stock worth $2,295,699 in the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on RGNX. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.22.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

