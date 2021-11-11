Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,085 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Gildan Activewear worth $14,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIL. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.10.

GIL opened at $42.08 on Thursday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a one year low of $23.48 and a one year high of $42.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.75 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 24.51%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.