Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 18,731 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,731 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.56% of Masonite International worth $15,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Masonite International by 40.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 646,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,226,000 after buying an additional 186,333 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Masonite International by 17.2% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 563,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,002,000 after buying an additional 82,571 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC raised its stake in Masonite International by 7.4% during the second quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 254,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,491,000 after buying an additional 17,665 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Masonite International by 15.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Masonite International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 151,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,451,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Masonite International news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $122.80 per share, with a total value of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,054. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $917,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,101.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DOOR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.20.

Masonite International stock opened at $118.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.99. Masonite International Co. has a one year low of $81.84 and a one year high of $132.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.75.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.71 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 5.68%. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

