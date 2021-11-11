GoNetwork One Day Trading Volume Tops $30,588.00 (GOT)

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 11th. GoNetwork has a total market capitalization of $171,060.06 and approximately $30,588.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoNetwork coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GoNetwork has traded up 53.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoNetwork Coin Profile

GoNetwork is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoNetwork is gonetwork.co/index.html

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

