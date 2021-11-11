GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Morgan Stanley

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $9.80. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

GPRO traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.45. The company had a trading volume of 80,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,068,096. GoPro has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.23.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $316.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.09 million. GoPro had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that GoPro will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 64,718 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $644,591.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,487 shares in the company, valued at $204,050.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $1,780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 674,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,525. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of GoPro by 8.0% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of GoPro by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GoPro by 358.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of GoPro by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of GoPro by 2,023.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

