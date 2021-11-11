Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ GRPH traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.40. 152,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,031. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.54. Graphite Bio has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $34.00.

In related news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 184,175 shares of company stock worth $2,463,114.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Graphite Bio stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 263,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.45% of Graphite Bio at the end of the most recent quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GRPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen began coverage on Graphite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Graphite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Graphite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Graphite Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

