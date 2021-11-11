Graviocoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $851.00 (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0573 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $4.13 million and approximately $851.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.46 or 0.00416884 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00004978 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000402 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.