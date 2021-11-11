Gravity Finance (GFI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $64,697.00

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. Over the last seven days, Gravity Finance has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gravity Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.39 million and $64,697.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00073221 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00073821 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.90 or 0.00096950 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,693.28 or 0.07234062 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,710.87 or 0.99743177 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00020119 BTC.

Gravity Finance Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance

Gravity Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gravity Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

