Grin Market Cap Hits $37.01 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. During the last week, Grin has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $37.01 million and approximately $3.73 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000642 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,994.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,774.68 or 0.07346309 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $278.36 or 0.00428281 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $678.23 or 0.01043529 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00087832 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $265.48 or 0.00408464 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.74 or 0.00275005 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.69 or 0.00225703 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 88,752,780 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

