Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI) Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRVI) were up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.08 and last traded at $4.96. Approximately 246,350 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,710,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.46.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRVI. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grove during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grove during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grove during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Grove, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in developing, producing, marketing, and selling raw materials, white label products, and end consumer products containing the industrial hemp plant extract, cannabidiol. The company serves consumer markets, including the botanical, beauty care, pet care, and functional food sectors.

