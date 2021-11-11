Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Guild’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.32. Guild reported earnings of $1.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 81.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guild will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Guild.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.74. During the same period last year, the business posted ($999.00) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Guild in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Guild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.42.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guild in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in Guild by 5.3% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 373,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,755 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in Guild during the second quarter worth $2,027,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Guild during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guild by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 7.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GHLD stock traded up $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $14.91. 68,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,380. Guild has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $18.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.86.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

