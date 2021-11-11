Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $16.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GHLD. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Guild in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

GHLD traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.90. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,181. Guild has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.86.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.74. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($999.00) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guild will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHLD. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guild in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Guild by 5.3% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 373,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,755 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Guild in the second quarter valued at $2,027,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Guild in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guild by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

