Hamster Trading 44.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HAM)

Hamster (CURRENCY:HAM) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. Hamster has a market capitalization of $59.07 million and $2.71 million worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hamster has traded 44.3% lower against the US dollar. One Hamster coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00073697 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00073612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00096670 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,697.93 or 0.07197024 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,266.97 or 0.99986212 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kadena (KDA) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00039972 BTC.

Hamster Coin Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Buying and Selling Hamster

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hamster should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hamster using one of the exchanges listed above.

