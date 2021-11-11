Harvest Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $100.78 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 11th. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $100.78 million and $19.05 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for $158.62 or 0.00244966 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00027733 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001088 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 667,436 coins and its circulating supply is 635,365 coins. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

