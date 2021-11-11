HashCoin (HSC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. One HashCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, HashCoin has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. HashCoin has a total market capitalization of $491,922.45 and approximately $42,733.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00053926 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.53 or 0.00226287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00011257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.65 or 0.00092127 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

HashCoin Coin Profile

HashCoin (HSC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

HashCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

