Head to Head Review: HireQuest (HQI) vs. Its Competitors

HireQuest (NASDAQ: HQI) is one of 30 public companies in the “Help supply services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare HireQuest to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

HireQuest has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HireQuest’s peers have a beta of 1.48, indicating that their average stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

9.0% of HireQuest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 47.7% of HireQuest shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HireQuest and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HireQuest $13.81 million $5.36 million 26.97 HireQuest Competitors $3.18 billion $21.92 million 31.92

HireQuest’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than HireQuest. HireQuest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

HireQuest pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. HireQuest pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Help supply services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 35.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. HireQuest has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for HireQuest and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HireQuest 0 0 0 0 N/A HireQuest Competitors 219 782 991 31 2.41

As a group, “Help supply services” companies have a potential upside of 5.72%. Given HireQuest’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HireQuest has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares HireQuest and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HireQuest 61.57% 19.01% 12.66% HireQuest Competitors 6.74% 26.10% 7.42%

Summary

HireQuest peers beat HireQuest on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc. engages in the provision of staffing services. It offers temporary, permanent, and direct-hire recruiting and staffing services of entry-level and clerical or admin employees, construction and light industrial workers, semi-skilled trades, healthcare personnel, and professionals and executives. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Goose Creek, SC.

