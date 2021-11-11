Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.56% of Health Catalyst worth $14,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 112.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 43,600 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the first quarter valued at about $703,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 34.5% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 87,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 22,390 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,447,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,715,000 after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 73.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HCAT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.37.

In other news, CAO Jason Alger sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $35,357.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,369.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $558,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 151,962 shares of company stock valued at $8,157,456 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $48.65 on Thursday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.63 and a 52-week high of $59.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.52 and a 200 day moving average of $53.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 0.69.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

