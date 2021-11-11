Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. Health Catalyst updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of HCAT traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.35. The stock had a trading volume of 321,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,633. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.55. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $32.63 and a 52 week high of $59.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 0.69.

HCAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.37.

In other Health Catalyst news, CAO Jason Alger sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $35,357.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,312 shares in the company, valued at $830,369.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 8,598 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $472,030.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 117,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,425,441.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 151,962 shares of company stock worth $8,157,456 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

