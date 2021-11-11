Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lowered its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,384,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758,770 shares during the quarter. Healthpeak Properties comprises about 2.1% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned about 0.26% of Healthpeak Properties worth $46,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,603,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,746,000 after purchasing an additional 608,365 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,494,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,736,000 after purchasing an additional 788,608 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,604,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,155,000 after purchasing an additional 223,113 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 6.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,582,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,137,000 after purchasing an additional 400,319 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 13.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,904,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,552,000 after purchasing an additional 718,104 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEAK stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.59. The stock had a trading volume of 13,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,210,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.69. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $37.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.76 and its 200 day moving average is $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEAK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

