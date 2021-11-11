Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 1,198.17% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%.

Shares of HTBX traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $5.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,038. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.39. Heat Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Heat Biologics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) by 690.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 58,026 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of Heat Biologics worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HTBX shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Heat Biologics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Heat Biologics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

