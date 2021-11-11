Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Buys 41,316 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,316 shares during the quarter. Equinix comprises about 8.9% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned about 0.27% of Equinix worth $194,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 78,505.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 27,477 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Equinix by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total value of $1,264,687.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total value of $111,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,042 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,233. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock traded down $1.98 on Thursday, hitting $779.43. 1,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $885.26. The stock has a market cap of $69.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $816.35 and a 200 day moving average of $798.39.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 241.68%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist boosted their price target on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Equinix from $879.00 to $939.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $890.29.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

