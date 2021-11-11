Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Buys 588,197 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,167,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 588,197 shares during the period. Duke Realty makes up about 4.7% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned 0.57% of Duke Realty worth $102,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DRE. CX Institutional raised its position in Duke Realty by 56.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Duke Realty by 160.1% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Duke Realty by 160.2% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DRE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.05. 1,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,988. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.49 and its 200-day moving average is $49.95. Duke Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $37.54 and a 52 week high of $57.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.16 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 82.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

In related news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $427,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $105,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

