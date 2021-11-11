Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Has $57.49 Million Stock Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,112,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116,729 shares during the period. Piedmont Office Realty Trust comprises approximately 2.6% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned 2.51% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $57,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

NYSE PDM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.78. 706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,233. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 0.99. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $13.92 and a one year high of $20.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.87 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 10.19%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.35%.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, insider Christopher Brent Smith purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,364.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,344.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

