Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Has $68.96 Million Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 46,086 shares during the period. Federal Realty Investment Trust accounts for 3.1% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned 0.76% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $68,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,748,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,376,533,000 after buying an additional 100,449 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,246,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $849,090,000 after acquiring an additional 166,815 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 46.4% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,690,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,298,000 after acquiring an additional 852,840 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,418,000 after acquiring an additional 21,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 918,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,586,000 after acquiring an additional 21,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.23.

FRT stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.46. 105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,114. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.10. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $81.85 and a fifty-two week high of $135.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 141.25%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

