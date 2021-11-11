Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 998,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $69,534,000. Kilroy Realty comprises about 3.2% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned about 0.86% of Kilroy Realty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 12.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,683,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,780,000 after buying an additional 407,831 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 16.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 97,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after buying an additional 13,618 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 13.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,160,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,177,000 after buying an additional 134,026 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 4,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 7,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kilroy Realty news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $900,400.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kilroy Realty stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.78. The company had a trading volume of 987 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,384. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.42. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $54.26 and a 1-year high of $74.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.39% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $232.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.94%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.58.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

