Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Raises Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,829,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 889,568 shares during the quarter. Sunstone Hotel Investors accounts for 2.2% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned 1.75% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $47,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHO. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 15.3% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 1,550,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after acquiring an additional 205,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 618.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after acquiring an additional 518,704 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,261,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,503,000 after acquiring an additional 128,358 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.5% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 198,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 121.7% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 53,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 29,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

SHO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.22.

NYSE:SHO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.64. 6,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,219,764. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $9.37 and a one year high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.21. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.88 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 38.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 479.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.