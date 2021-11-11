Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,465,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027,795 shares during the quarter. Physicians Realty Trust makes up about 2.9% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned 1.59% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $64,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 138,703 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,710,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,237,000 after purchasing an additional 165,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 18,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DOC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,650. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average of $18.54. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.57 and a 1-year high of $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.81.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.60%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.43.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

