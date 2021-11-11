Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Shares Acquired by Deccan Value Investors L.P.

Deccan Value Investors L.P. boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,965,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,085 shares during the period. Herbalife Nutrition comprises approximately 6.2% of Deccan Value Investors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Deccan Value Investors L.P. owned 2.56% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $156,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HLF. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

NYSE HLF traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,418. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.00. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a twelve month low of $41.31 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.98.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 44.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director Alan W. Lefevre purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at $897,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.90 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

