Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 246,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,001 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.54% of Hibbett Sports worth $22,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Hibbett Sports by 131.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,708,000 after buying an additional 80,492 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the second quarter valued at $6,651,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the second quarter valued at $6,274,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 30.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 285,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,495,000 after purchasing an additional 67,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the second quarter valued at $5,335,000. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $92.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.74. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $100.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.92.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $1.62. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company had revenue of $419.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. Hibbett Sports’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.33%.

In related news, CEO Michael E. Longo purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.08 per share, for a total transaction of $350,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.34 per share, with a total value of $148,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on HIBB. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hibbett Sports currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.17.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

