Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,596,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 257,709 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.30% of Hope Bancorp worth $22,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cipher Capital LP increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 79.0% during the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 33,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 14,758 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 19.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,400,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,057 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 16.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 619,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,784,000 after purchasing an additional 85,396 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 9.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 652,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,252,000 after purchasing an additional 58,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $51,457.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,377.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOPE opened at $15.28 on Thursday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $16.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 29.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

