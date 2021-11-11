Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,428,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.09% of Houlihan Lokey worth $116,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

NYSE HLI opened at $116.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.72. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $119.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.31.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 31.04% and a net margin of 21.39%. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,169,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 26.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

