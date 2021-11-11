Hunting (LON:HTG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $158.60

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 158.60 ($2.07) and last traded at GBX 161.13 ($2.11), with a volume of 258576 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162.80 ($2.13).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 275 ($3.59) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Hunting in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

The company has a market cap of £265.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 6.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 200.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 221.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Hunting’s payout ratio is presently -0.23%.

In related news, insider Keith Lough acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.60) per share, with a total value of £9,950 ($12,999.74).

Hunting Company Profile

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

