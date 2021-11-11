Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Downgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $12.00. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.02% from the company’s previous close.

HYLN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hyliion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

Get Hyliion alerts:

Hyliion stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.37. The company had a trading volume of 25,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,557,432. Hyliion has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.46.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hyliion will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen S. Pang sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $1,827,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,125,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,348,000 in the last three months. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 25.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 9,998 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 12.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after buying an additional 85,488 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 17.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 27,957 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion during the first quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 284.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 28,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.