HyperDAO Trading Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. One HyperDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. HyperDAO has a market cap of $8.94 million and approximately $732,917.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00054448 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.82 or 0.00226118 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00011443 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.58 or 0.00091768 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HDAO is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,781,480 coins. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

