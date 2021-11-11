Hyve Price Tops $0.44 on Major Exchanges (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. During the last seven days, Hyve has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. Hyve has a total market cap of $11.23 million and approximately $530,355.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyve coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00000679 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00073839 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00072763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.31 or 0.00096595 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64,973.92 or 1.00723739 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,647.01 or 0.07203873 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kadena (KDA) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00040630 BTC.

Hyve Coin Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . Hyve’s official website is hyve.works . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com

Hyve Coin Trading

