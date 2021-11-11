I/O Coin (IOC) Trading 12.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 11th. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. I/O Coin has a market cap of $2.52 million and $2,100.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $231.72 or 0.00356919 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00012657 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004188 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006721 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,219,359 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

