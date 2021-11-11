Ibex Wealth Advisors Acquires New Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,601,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,269,000 after buying an additional 78,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,519,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,973,000 after purchasing an additional 255,217 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,945,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,893,000 after purchasing an additional 107,953 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,918,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,764,000 after purchasing an additional 50,671 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,543,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,694,000 after purchasing an additional 138,249 shares during the period.

VIG opened at $166.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.11. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $167.96.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

