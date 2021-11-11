Ibex Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 2,129 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 53.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $744.40.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $1,330,374.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,098,665 shares of company stock worth $1,253,707,248. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLA stock opened at $1,067.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 345.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $401.66 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $871.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $731.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

