Ibex Wealth Advisors Buys New Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCR. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

VCR opened at $344.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $325.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.06. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $241.46 and a 52 week high of $357.81.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

