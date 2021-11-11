Ibex Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,089 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 182,783 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $40,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $425,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 740 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific stock opened at $241.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $155.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.14 and a fifty-two week high of $243.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.84.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.75.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

