Ibex Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of PotlatchDeltic worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCH. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,386,000 after buying an additional 641,446 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 451,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,900,000 after buying an additional 39,958 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $55.63 on Thursday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $41.63 and a 1-year high of $65.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.50 and its 200 day moving average is $54.33. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 33.98%. The company had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.91%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PCH shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson raised PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

