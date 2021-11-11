Ibex Wealth Advisors Sells 1,515 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Ibex Wealth Advisors decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.0% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period.

MUB opened at $116.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.25 and a 200 day moving average of $116.86. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.12 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

