Ibex Wealth Advisors Takes $1.68 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Erste Group lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.85.

PYPL stock opened at $204.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $240.46 billion, a PE ratio of 49.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $183.54 and a one year high of $310.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $259.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

