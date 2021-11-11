ICE ROCK MINING (ROCK2) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $20,819.00

ICE ROCK MINING (CURRENCY:ROCK2) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. In the last week, ICE ROCK MINING has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ICE ROCK MINING coin can now be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ICE ROCK MINING has a total market cap of $161,961.28 and approximately $20,819.00 worth of ICE ROCK MINING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00072281 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00073604 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00097243 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,737.18 or 0.07311561 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $64,814.60 or 1.00037522 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00020194 BTC.

ICE ROCK MINING Coin Profile

ICE ROCK MINING’s total supply is 15,724,272 coins. The official website for ICE ROCK MINING is icerockmining.io . ICE ROCK MINING’s official message board is medium.com/@dias.kurmanov . ICE ROCK MINING’s official Twitter account is @icerockmining and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ROCK2 token is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to buy mining power in the Ice Rock Mining operation. “

Buying and Selling ICE ROCK MINING

