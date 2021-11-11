IG Gold (IGG) Market Capitalization Tops $9.21 Million

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. One IG Gold coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, IG Gold has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. IG Gold has a total market cap of $9.21 million and approximately $112,869.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00073978 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000359 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001544 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00053926 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001544 BTC.

IG Gold Profile

IG Gold (CRYPTO:IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

Buying and Selling IG Gold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

