imbrex (REX) Price Hits $0.0124 on Major Exchanges

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. One imbrex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, imbrex has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. imbrex has a market capitalization of $106,981.48 and approximately $4.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

imbrex Profile

imbrex (REX) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . imbrex’s official website is imbrex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

imbrex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire imbrex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase imbrex using one of the exchanges listed above.

