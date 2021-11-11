IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IMV had a negative return on equity of 99.76% and a negative net margin of 11,386.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

IMV traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.52. The stock had a trading volume of 22,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,926. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $124.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.45. IMV has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $4.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IMV stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of IMV in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on IMV in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.38 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on IMV in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IMV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.93.

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

