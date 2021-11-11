IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IMV had a negative return on equity of 99.76% and a negative net margin of 11,386.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.
IMV traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.52. The stock had a trading volume of 22,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,926. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $124.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.45. IMV has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $4.60.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IMV stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.
About IMV
IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.
Recommended Story: Trading on Margin
Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.