IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) Announces Earnings Results

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of INAB stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $8.42. 1,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,590. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.39. IN8bio has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $10.32.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INAB. B. Riley started coverage on IN8bio in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of IN8bio in a research note on Sunday, September 12th.

IN8bio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc is based in New York.

