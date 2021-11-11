Infineon Technologies’ (IFNNY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.92. 131,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,980. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.26.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 12.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.