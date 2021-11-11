Infineon Technologies’ (IFNNY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.
Infineon Technologies stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.92. 131,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,980. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.26.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.
Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.