Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) – Colliers Securities dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Inotiv in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.37). Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Inotiv’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $22.89 million during the quarter. Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 6.83%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NOTV. Craig Hallum started coverage on Inotiv in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ NOTV opened at $50.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.45, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.51. Inotiv has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $56.14.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOTV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 1,797.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,963,000 after buying an additional 602,245 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv during the second quarter valued at $13,126,000. Iszo Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv during the first quarter valued at $6,270,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv during the second quarter valued at $8,210,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 46.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 544,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,521,000 after buying an additional 171,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

